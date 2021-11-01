TravelPass Group And Marriott International Withdraw Claims Against Each Other

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelPass Group has decided today to withdraw its claims against Marriott International pending in the United States Federal Court for the Eastern District of Texas ending the jury trial that began on...

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelPass Group has decided today to withdraw its claims against Marriott International pending in the United States Federal Court for the Eastern District of Texas ending the jury trial that began on Monday October 25, 2021 prior to any verdict. In doing so, TravelPass acknowledges that Marriott did not participate in any unlawful activity or engage in any conspiracy. TravelPass further extends a public apology to Marriott and the Marriott family for any harm to Marriott's reputation stemming from TravelPass's allegations.

