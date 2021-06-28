Travelocity Turns Kids' Artwork Into Real Vacations This Summer

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel is officially back and Travelocity® is helping families find the confidence to get back to making vacation memories. While summer getaways are in full swing, many travelers are pushing their dream vacations to someday in the future as the pressure to plan a trip that makes the whole family happy can be overwhelming. To encourage families to finally break the procrastination cycle and seize their "Somedays," the brand is transforming children's imaginative drawings into real vacations.

Now through Friday, July 9, 2021, families can visit TravelocityTripsbyKids.com to submit their mini artist's masterpiece to win a family vacation imagined by kids and planned by Travelocity 1. Be it stick-figure family portraits, abstract doodles or colorful sketches, Travelocity's team of experts will translate what's on the page into a unique vacation for five families, valued at up to $10,000 each.

While adults are saddled with the stress and time needed to plan, kids are naturally more spontaneous and have imaginations that are free to roam. Between summer camp creations and endless art projects from the last year, vacation inspiration is likely already hanging on the fridge.

"We know that planning a trip can be daunting, especially when balancing different needs and budgets. As lives get more complex, we found that families are putting off their vacations, saying they'll take that one trip 'Someday,'" said Katie Junod, General Manager at Travelocity. "We want to arm families with the confidence to find and book a vacation that's right for them. What better way to do that than lean on their kids' brilliant minds combined with Travelocity's 25 years of travel expertise?"

Travelocity will create an epic experience based on each family's needs. We'll turn the winning submissions into the perfect itineraries for five families, so they can discover more and worry less. A drawing of a farm hanging on the fridge could send one family on a western retreat, whereas a few green squiggles and outline of a boat could result in an epic airboat tour of the Everglades.

The contest ends Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The first 2,000 entrants will receive a special coupon redeemable via the Travelocity app. To enter and for Official Rules, visit TravelocityTripsbyKids.com.

Visit Travelocity.com for destination inspiration and last-minute deals.

About TravelocityTravelocity encourages travelers to Wander Wisely™ and is dedicated to championing the customer by making the travel experience both simple and memorable through exceptional customer service, expert advice and guaranteed value. Based in Dallas, Texas, Travelocity is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes many of the world's leading online travel brands.

