TravelInsurance.com Recognized As Best For Comparing Travel Insurance Quotes By Money.com

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelInsurance.com has been named by Money as one of the " 6 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2021" and singled out for its fast and easy travel insurance quote comparison system.

Factors used in Money's ranking of travel insurance providers included the availability of a variety of plans with a wide range of coverage and access to customization and upgrades, ease of use in requesting a quote and comparing options, customer service and support, and the company's business reputation.

During their evaluation process, the Money team looked for companies that not only offered policies that covered the needs of the average traveler but provided options for people with other specific coverage needs.

They looked at the method by which consumers entered the information needed to generate quotes and the ease with which they were able to access and compare the results. They also evaluated the purchasing process and gave a higher grade to companies who streamlined this process for consumers.

The rankings took into consideration how responsive the companies are to their customers' needs. From giving their customers the ability to contact their support team through a mobile app to providing them with access to round-the-clock emergency assistance, the companies that scored high on the list showed that they were dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Money acknowledged those that went above and beyond with concierge services such as helping their customers with answers to lost or stolen passport questions, recommending a local translator, or even searching for legal assistance.

Finally, the team at Money evaluated each company's reputation by looking at factors such as feedback from previous customers, how many years they have been in business, and their credit rating as an indicator of financial stability.

The companies named as the "6 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2021" all rank well in each of these categories, and TravelInsurance.com was rated as the best travel insurance company for comparing quotes. Its comparison engine allows customers to fill out one simple form and receive multiple quotes from top-rated insurers in an easy-to-read format. This helps consumers see the policies and their costs side-by-side and evaluate the pros and cons of each. Customer can click on any policy benefit to open a window with details about the coverage offered, including any exclusions that may apply, and then buy online at the guaranteed lowest price.

Drew Sharma, Co-Founder of TravelInsurance.com, said, "We are honored to be recognized by Money as the best travel insurance company for comparing quotes. Our mission since inception has been to make it easy to understand, compare and buy travel insurance online, and we will continually invest in our platform in order to exceed customer expectations for years to come."

Co-Founder Stan Sandberg commented, "As the travel world begins to open again, more than ever before, travel insurance has become a must-have add-on to any trip. TravelInsurance.com helps travelers easily find the best plans, including plans that provide coverage for COVID-19."

Comparison shopping with TravelInsurance.com offers consumers the benefits of choice, transparency, and value. The company 's comparison engine and online learning center helps consumers to understand what is included in the quotes they receive from top-rated insurance companies. These companies are thoroughly vetted and are removed from the system if their rating falls below 4 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews. Having a variety of options and being able to make an informed choice between these options provides the company's customers with value that goes beyond the price of the policy, but TravelInsurance.com understands that it's important to save money as well. Customers can save with TravelInsurance.com by seeing at a glance which plans have comparable benefits and coverage limits and choosing the best option that fits their budget. Since insurance prices are regulated by law, potential customers won't find a lower price on another site for any plan offered by TravelInsurance.com.

In addition to being recognized for its quote comparison system, TravelInsurance.com also received high marks from Money for its price guarantee, glossary of insurance terms, and instant coverage confirmation. Money also noted that many of the insurers that TravelInsurance.com works with offer customers coverage for COVID-related trip interruptions or cancellations, emergency care, and medical evacuations.

Customers can learn about the benefits of travel insurance, compare prices, research exclusions, purchase policies, and get instant coverage confirmation on the company's fully responsive, mobile-friendly website at https://www.travelinsurance.com/. One visit is all it will take to see why Money named them as one of the "6 Best Travel Insurance Companies of 2021."

