Travelers Schedules Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its second quarter 2021 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com and by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States or 647.689.5389 outside the United States. A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the same website.

Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for one year at investor.travelers.com and by telephone for 30 days by dialing 800.585.8367 within the United States or 416.621.4642 outside the United States. All callers should use conference ID 5555606.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

