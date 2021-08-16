Travelers Invited To Bid Summer Adieu With Epic Miami Beach Events
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer officially ends in just 36 days, but the fun continues thanks to a host of epic, can't-miss events taking place on Miami Beach. Now through the end of summer, travelers can enjoy a wide variety of destination events such as art exhibits, cultural festivals, and relaxation treatments. No matter the choice, travelers are in for unforgettable experiences that will prove Miami Beach to be a city like no other place in the world.
"Summer is great for creating memories with loved ones, and these marquee Miami Beach events are perfect for travelers looking to make the most out of these final weeks of the season," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "There's an event taking place every day this month, making it easy for travelers to get in one last summer celebration before welcoming fall."
Miami Beach is known for catering to every type of traveler, from culture-enthusiasts to foodies - there's something for everyone to enjoy. Art aficionados will enjoy the unique exhibitions at The Wolfsonian, while those looking to end their summer with some relaxation can book a spa treatment and get some R&R on the beach or at one of many luxurious hotel pools.
Vacationers and locals ready to celebrate summer's end can choose from several sun-kissed events, including:
- Learn how to mix and sip cocktails for National Rum Month with Chat Chow TV's Gio Gutierrez on August 19 th at the Shelborne South Beach. During the Havana Club Tasting Class with Mixology Mixer, participants will learn to make the perfect 305 Mojito, Sunny Pina Colada, and a Cafecito O'Clock.
- Celebrate Africa and the African diaspora by immersing yourself in music and dance during the Miami Beach Kizomba Festival on August 26 th - 30 th at the Eden Roc Hotel. Highlights include a Caribbean Vibes Day Party, Afro Vibes Pool Party, and a live performance by Denis Graca.
- Become one with nature during the Full Moon Sound and Social on August 22 nd at 1 Hotel South Beach. Guests will use noise-canceling headphones to reflect under the full moon while listening to various beats and sounds.
- Experience some of the top bars on Miami Beach during the South Beach Bar Crawl on August 28 th. Guests will visit four bars, including The Abbey Brewing, Yard House, Lost Weekend, and Kill Your Idol, and receive a BOGO on drinks.
- Miami Spice Restaurant Months invites travelers to enjoy discounted lunch, brunch, and dinner deals at select destination eateries now through September 30 th. Participating restaurants include LT Steak and Seafood, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Fuego Y Mar.
- Celebrate National Beach Day with 1 Hotel South Beach during Meditation and Movement at 7 a.m. on August 30 th. Participants will escape the stresses of daily life and relax on the sand while watching the sunrise on Miami Beach. Tickets are $22.
- Now through August 31 st, locals and visitors can still take advantage of Miami Spa Months by treating their mind, body, and soul to some well-deserved pampering. Participating spas include Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach, Lapis Spa at The Fontainebleau, and Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.
- Grab family and friends and head to The North Beach Bandshell for Beach Skate at 1 p.m. on September 5 th. The Love Below will bring the tunes while guests bring their skates, blades, and positive energy.
- Art lovers can take advantage of several exhibitions and installations at The Wolfsonian, available now through September 5 th. Exhibits include Art for Justice, Color and Form: American Depression Glass, and The New Deal: Art Relief. Entry is free, and walk-ins are welcome.
" Miami Beach continues to shine as a destination that offers one-of-a-kind experiences year-round, and we're encouraging travelers to take advantage of these late-summer events and offers," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to celebrate summer's end with us."
For information on epic events taking place on Miami Beach this month, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram, and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter, and download the Experience Miami Beach App at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.
Contact: Elisabeth Denil Elisabeth.Denil@hkstrategies.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelers-invited-to-bid-summer-adieu-with-epic-miami-beach-events-301356077.html
SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority