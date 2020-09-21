Travelers Introduces AI-Based Ergonomic Assessments

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it is the first insurance carrier to offer its business customers virtual and on-site ergonomic assessments using artificial intelligence (AI).

The new offering combines AI-based technology and ergonomic research to quickly analyze a smartphone video of a worker performing a task and identify movements and postures that could cause injuries. The software then quantifies the risk and produces a report that assists a Travelers ergonomics professional in developing consultative solutions that help keep workers safe.

"Musculoskeletal injuries, often caused by poor ergonomics or workstation design, can lead to serious health issues that can impair an employee's ability to perform certain tasks or require them to take time off to recover," said Marty Henry, Senior Vice President of Risk Control at Travelers. "By using AI, we can reduce the time spent assessing problems from days to hours, enabling our specialists to focus their attention on developing tailored workplace improvements for our customers."

Ergonomic assessments can be used to assist businesses of all sizes in establishing processes that enhance workplace safety. Making appropriate adjustments can help reduce the frequency of common injuries and better control workers compensation costs.

"We understand our customers' concerns with offering visitors access to their locations during this challenging period," said Mary Ellen Ausenbaugh, Technical Director of Human Factors and Ergonomics at Travelers. "Enhancing our existing virtual option to enable remote ergonomic assessments using smartphone video is another innovative way that we are helping our customers maintain high levels of safety as we all operate differently."

For more information about Travelers Risk Control and Ergonomics Consulting Services, please visit travelers.com.

