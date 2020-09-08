Travelers Chairman And CEO To Participate In The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), is scheduled to speak during the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 8:15 a.m. ET. During the course of the conference, information regarding the company's business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

A live broadcast of the event will be available at investor.travelers.com, and a replay will be available on the same website following the event.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005603/en/