Traveler Accommodation Industry | BizVibe Adds New Traveler Accommodation Companies Which Can Be Discovered And Tracked

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their traveler accommodation industry group.

Companies listed under the NAICS category for traveler accommodation are defined as being primarily engaged in providing short-term lodging in facilities such as hotels, motels, casino hotels, and bed-and-breakfast inns. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with traveler accommodation companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Traveler Accommodation Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 180+ countries

15+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 60,000+ traveler accommodation company profiles which span across 180+ countries:

Traveler accommodation in the UK - 30,000+ company profiles

Traveler accommodation in the USA - 10,000+ company profiles

- 10,000+ company profiles Traveler accommodation in Australia - 1,000+ company profiles

- 1,000+ company profiles Traveler accommodation in New Zealand - 1,000+ company profiles

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all travel accommodation into 15+ product and service categories including:

Holiday resorts

Business hotels

Casino facilities

Motels

Reservation services

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within travel accommodation categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Accommodation and Food Services Industry Companies

The traveler accommodation industry group is a part of BizVibe's accommodation and food services industry. There are six industry groups in total. Discover accommodation and food services companies for related industry groups:

Restaurants and Other Eating Places

Rooming and Boarding Houses, Dormitories, and Workers' Camps

RV Parks and Recreational Camps

Alcoholic Drinking Places

Special Food Services

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

