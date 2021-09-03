Travel Leisure Co. To Speak At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) announced today it will participate in the upcoming 2021 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Hug, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Listeners can access a live webcast through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

