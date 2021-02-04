Travel Leader EF Go Ahead Tours Opens Tour Dates Through 2023 And Sets Private Group Tour Threshold To Seven Travelers, Lowest In Industry

First tour operator to offer extended advance planning and cater to micro-groups; empowering travelers to book how and when they feel ready to travel again

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to strong consumer demand and new travel preferences emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, EF Go Ahead Tours (GAT), a premier provider of culturally immersive travel experiences, announces significant flexibility, experiential, and value enhancements to its portfolio of travel offerings.

"Since the announcement of the vaccine this past November, we've seen a 30% increase in new reservations for future 2022 travel over the previous quarter," says Heidi Durflinger, President of EF Go Ahead Tours. "Whether you're looking forward to traveling this year, next year or in 2023, this allows you to plan for when the time is right for you. People really need something to look forward to and so we are seeing bookings coming in for the future at an unprecedented rate. Travel is truly a unique and special way to finally reconnect with family and friends."

Two Year Advance Booking - Tour Dates Now Open Through 2023As of February 4 th, all travelers - whether they're eager to get back on the road this year, waiting for 2022, or taking the long view to 2023 - will be able to view and book all tour dates through 2023 for all 175+ EF Go Ahead Tours itineraries to all seven continents.

Private and Customized Tours Start at Just Seven Travelers - Go with People You KnowAnother trend Go Ahead's recent sweep of enhancements addresses is the growing demand for travel in a "small pod" or "travel bubble." Keeping with its goal of making travel accessible to all, Go Ahead is now offering customized or private tours to groups as small as just seven travelers, the lowest in the industry. Perfect for family and friends looking to reconnect or for groups wanting to customize the experience to a specific passion or interest. Turn any of Go Ahead's 175+ itineraries into a Private Tour or dream up a new itinerary with a Customized Tour.

Responsive Travel Safety, On-The-Road Support and Flexible, Risk-Free PlanningGo Ahead Tours takes a comprehensive approach to travel in the age of Covid-19, including new safety guidelines, ongoing 24-7 response, and EF's Covid Care Promise, worry-free on-the-road support. Flexible, risk-free planning is central to Go Ahead's promise to make travel accessible. Only $99 down to book and no payments for 60 days. Every itinerary has a window where it is fully refundable with no change fees.

EF Go Ahead Tours leadership team members are available to media for comment on industry trends, specific itineraries and more

About EF Go Ahead Tours EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 175 guided trips across all seven continents. Each carefully planned, a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is a division of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has 612 offices and schools in 50 countries.

