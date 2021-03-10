Travel Insured International Announces Improved Travel Protection Products

GLASTONBURY, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International has launched new, improved travel protection products for its Worldwide Trip Protector series. The company will now be offering two comprehensive retail products, which are enhancements of the Worldwide Trip Protector and Worldwide Trip Protector Lite plans.

The Worldwide Trip Protector Lite features additional covered reasons for Trip Delay, Trip Cancellation, and Trip Interruption as well as an optional upgrade to the Accident & Sickness Medical Expense benefit which allows the traveler to increase their maximum benefit amount by $10,000.

The Worldwide Trip Protector includes additional covered reasons for Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption, and increased limits for the Travel Delay and Baggage Delay benefits. This plan also includes many optional upgrades like the sought-after Cancel for Any Reason benefit.

Additional benefits, available in many states, include: Optional Travel Inconvenience - Worldwide Trip Protector plan onlyThis benefit includes various covered reasons applicable to a fixed benefit maximum and fixed amount payable per stated inconvenience. Some of the reasons include:

Due to Rainy Vacation or Beach Closure : Benefits may be payable if the beach area at the traveler's destination experiences rainfall during 50% or more of their stay at the location, or the beach at the traveler's scheduled destination is closed for 24 consecutive hours by government authorities.

: Benefits may be payable if the beach area at the traveler's destination experiences rainfall during 50% or more of their stay at the location, or the beach at the traveler's scheduled destination is closed for 24 consecutive hours by government authorities. Due to Closed Attractions: Benefits may be payable if amusement parks, golf courses, and ski resorts at the traveler's scheduled destination experience cessation of services due to weather, natural disaster, equipment breakdown and other reasons stated in the plan.

"Travel Insured International is pleased to debut this improved product line with expanded coverages and relevant benefits for today's traveler," said Jon Gehris, President and CEO, Travel Insured International. "We appreciate the business of our customers and partners; and look forward to providing extensive travel protection, great value and dependable coverage to help every customer travel confidently."

Other optional benefits available with the Worldwide Trip Protector plan include:

Optional Travel Inconvenience - Bed RestTo assist travelers in meeting requirements for some international destinations like Costa Rica, this provides a benefit if you are required to stay on bed rest or are quarantined to your room by a physician during your trip.

Optional Baggage and Personal Effects - Electronic EquipmentWith the needs of the modern traveler in mind, this benefit was created to provide coverage for the traveler's owned or leased laptop, cell phone, or other electronic equipment if it is lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed during their covered trip.

Travel Insured International has also expanded the list of covered reasons for the Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption benefits. Some examples from the Worldwide Trip Protector plan include:

Perils Related to Service Animals : Covered reasons now include the sickness, injury or death of a Service Animal belonging to applicable persons under the Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption benefits.

: Covered reasons now include the sickness, injury or death of a Service Animal belonging to applicable persons under the Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption benefits. Destination Wedding Peril : Cancellation of a wedding at least 250 miles from the traveler's Primary Residence within two days of the traveler's scheduled departure date could trigger the Trip Cancellation benefit.

: Cancellation of a wedding at least 250 miles from the traveler's Primary Residence within two days of the traveler's scheduled departure date could trigger the Trip Cancellation benefit. Adoption Peril: If the traveler or their traveling companion legally adopts a child during the effective dates of their plan, this could trigger the Trip Interruption or Trip Cancellation benefits.

For more information about the new plans, customers are encouraged to view full plan documents at www.travelinsured.com/plans .

About Travel Insured International

Founded in 1994, Travel Insured International (TII) is a leading travel insurance provider, offering quality worldwide travel insurance protection for more than 25 years. Products include Emergency Assistance and Evacuation, Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption Protection, Baggage Insurance, Airline Ticket Protection, and plans that include medical benefits. TII is part of the Crum & Forster Accident & Health family. Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), Crum & Forster, is a national property and casualty group of insurance companies owned by parent company Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster Accident & Health has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, including medical stop loss and excess, specialty risk, pet, travel and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

