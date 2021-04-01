Travel Insurance Market To Grow By USD 12.61 Billion During 2021-2025|Featuring Allianz Group, American Express Co., And American International Group Inc. As Key Market Players|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel insurance market is expected to grow by USD 12.

The travel insurance market is expected to grow by USD 12.61 billion with a CAGR of almost 9% during 2021-2025, according to a new research report by Technavio. The report also highlights the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market along with detailed insights on the upcoming growth opportunities and challenges for the market players.

Travel insurance market: Growing tourism and business travelsThe travel and tourism industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. The government of numerous countries has made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for visas, which is also contributing to market growth. Major market vendors such as AXA and Allianz Group are incorporating digital tools to garner a larger customer base. Some insurers are offering insurance cover for COVID-19-related medical expenses for inbound travelers and extending the expiration period without adding extra charges in their policies. Government organizations of different countries are launching initiatives to boost international tourism, which will fuel the demand during the forecast period. Hence, the growth of the tourism industry will fuel gross premiums for the travel insurance market during the forecast period.

"The emerging technological developments and growing demand for travel insurance will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Leading Travel Insurance Market Participants

Allianz GroupAllianz Group offers travel insurance policies through various business segments such as Property Casualty, Life or Health, Asset Management, Corporate and Other segments.

American Express Co.American Express Co. provides travel insurance policies through various business segments such as Global consumer services group, Global commercial services, and Global merchant and network services.

American International Group Inc.American International Group Inc. operates and offers travel insurance policies through various business segments such as General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Legacy Portfolio Other Operations segments.

