Travel ECommerce Advances With Lufthansa Group Airlines/Fareportal NDC Announcement

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a string of flight technology booking innovations, Fareportal, the travel technology company that powers leading online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel is pleased to announce the launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) to ensure customers purchasing tickets on any airline of the Lufthansa Group, which include Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Brussels Airlines, via Fareportal sites have access to their full range of products and services.

Flight booking innovation improves customer experience

"We've always emphasized technical innovation at Fareportal and are therefore very pleased to be able to support our valued partner Lufthansa Group airlines in their NDC integration with a hybrid travel agency," said Sam S. Jain, Fareportal CEO & Founder.

For Fareportal, this is the latest in a series of NDC integrations with major airlines.

"Lufthansa Group airlines are committed to constantly enhancing their customer experience, and so is Fareportal. NDC integration is part of that commitment. We'll now be offering customers the ability to easily purchase seats, bags, branded fares, ancillary bundles, and "Continuous Pricing" price offers," remarked Chema Alvarado, Fareportal Executive Vice President, Supplier Relations.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Fareportal fostering modern airline retailing to the benefit of our customers,'' said Frank Naeve, Vice President of Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group. "Jointly we aim at developing a unique customer experience and are committed to shape the industry with distribution innovation."

The launch is scheduled for early April 2021, just ahead of the generally anticipated uptick in demand for travel expected by travel experts this spring/summer.

