Travel Advisory - REMINDER - On July 5th, Fully Vaccinated Travellers Eligible To Enter Canada Can Benefit From Reduced Public Health Measures

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Beginning July 5, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EDT, fully vaccinated travellers, arriving by land or air, who are eligible to enter Canada and who comply with specific criteria will not be required to quarantine or complete a day-8 test. In addition, fully vaccinated travellers arriving by air will not be required to stay at a government-authorized accommodation (GAA) to await their on-arrival test result.

It is important to note that travellers arriving before 12:01 a.m. EDT on July 5 th will not be eligible for the reduced public health measures. This means that travellers who have recently returned to Canada must continue and complete their 14-day quarantine and day 8 test.

Who is eligible to enter Canada?

These changes are only applicable to fully vaccinated travellers who are currently eligible to enter Canada. This means those who enter by right (Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act) as well as foreign nationals who are eligible for entry under the following Orders in Council: Prohibition of Entry into Canada from the United States ; Prohibition of Entry into Canada from any Country other than the United States .

Specific criteria for eligible fully vaccinated travellers

To benefit from the reduced public health measures, travellers must:

Be eligible to enter Canada; Be fully vaccinated: To be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada . Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). Meet all criteria to be considered for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption such as providing proof of a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test before boarding a plane or arriving at the land border and, submitting mandatory information including a digital proof of vaccination in English or French in ArriveCAN.

Mandatory submission of information via ArriveCAN

Fully vaccinated travellers must submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using ArriveCAN (either via the App or the Web portal) before arriving at the border. Travellers will be able to upload their proof of vaccination into ArriveCAN in the new version which will be released on July 5 th as of 12:01 a.m. EDT. Travellers must use the most up-to-date version released on July 5 th in the Google Play Store and the App Store for iPhone. If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.

All other restrictions remain in place

There are no changes for travellers who are not fully vaccinated. They are still subject to the mandatory 3-day stay at a GAA (air mode), a 14-day quarantine, all testing requirements (pre-arrival, on arrival/day-1 and day-8) and the mandatory submission of information via ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada.

Tourism to Canada continues to be prohibited

All current travel restrictions to Canada remain in place and all other public health requirements continue to apply. Discretionary travel (i.e. tourism, recreation, entertainment) by foreign nationals remains prohibited. Travellers attempting to cross the border for these reasons will be turned away.

Of note, the United States also extended restrictions on non-essential travel at their land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel.

Get informed and be prepared

Before heading to the border, travellers should inform themselves and fully understand their obligations by ensuring their eligibility to enter Canada and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada Web page.

Travellers to Canada may experience delays at the border due to the enhanced public health measures. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times. The CBSA thanks travellers for their patience.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency