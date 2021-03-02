Trauma Help For Women Showcases Healing And Silent Auction!

Women healing from trauma have a resource in the national non-profit Trauma Help for Women. The non-profit is showcasing talent and raising money with an in-person and virtual event.

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trauma Help for Women (THW) is announcing its first annual fundraising event. THW is now accepting registrations for talent, such as music, dancing and poetry, for the showcase edition of its June 25th event, which is titled "New Beginnings". The event will also host a silent auction displaying the work of local high school and college artists. The event will be hosted intandem online and in person, with social distancing practices in place, at the Redcliff Mall. The talent showcase will run from 7 to 9 pm, while the silent auction will take place from 9 am until 9 pm.

"We're making this announcement surrounding the timing of International Women's Day because we want this showcase to be a positive source of healing. Our artists will use their talent and creative voices as to how the outlet has helped them overcome trauma. Their participation helps us raise funds to keep our resources healthy so the organization can better help women," said Tracy Walker of Trauma Help for Women.

Trauma Help for Women (THW) was launched last year to help women heal from the physical and emotional effects of trauma, and grief caused by physical and/or sexual violence through supportive measures such as peer-to-peer encouragement. The multi-layered programs offered by the non-profit offers healing and resources to a wide-demographic of women with diverse traumatic experiences.

"Silent auction items will have a bid minimum of fifty dollars. We find the advocacy of this event will help bring our resource and the unique need for certified peer support resources to the forefront of today's culture- especially with youth. The nice thing, too, for bidders is they will know who won which bids in real time," finished Walker.

Interested participants for the showcase aspect of the New Beginnings fundraiser must submit a preview of their work to for review. Only family-friendly appropriate material under five minutes will be considered. 100 percent of all proceeds will go back to THW. The non-profit is also seeking co-sponsors.

Trauma Help for Women believes survivors can move forward with a healthy and successful life when provided the right tools and meaningful support.

