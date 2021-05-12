Trash Butler Accepted Into Moderne Ventures Passport Program, Becoming Second Largest Industry Provider

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trash Butler is proud to join Moderne Ventures' latest Passport Program Class , an intensive, industry immersion program providing participants education, exposure, and relationships to drive growth. This move helps solidify Trash Butler as the next generation leader in Multi-Family doorstep recycling and trash services. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. Moderne Ventures will maintain a minority interest in Trash Butler and assist in its business development, innovations, and operational effectiveness.

In the past year, Trash Butler has more than doubled in size, and this Moderne Ventures partnership positions the company for expansion and larger market share. Initially founded by the entrepreneurs who launched the nationally recognized brand, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, Trash Butler leverages its technology, culture, and service to enhance the NOI and satisfaction of communities.

"By partnering with the leader in multi-family prop-tech, this partnership gives our organization insight on effective waste and recycling diversion programs, sustainability, industry-leading technology, and relationships with key multi-family decision makers," states Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of Trash Butler. Before the transaction, Trash Butler announced a national partnership with the largest multi-family management company in the world.

Founded in 2012, Trash Butler serves nearly 50 Million units annually across 35 states. The firm's executive board includes key industry players, including Dave Magrisso, who founded Valet Waste, pioneering the doorstep trash pickup industry for multi-family communities.

ABOUT TRASH BUTLER: Trash Butler is the 2 nd largest doorstep trash and recycling company in the country, serving the Multi-Family Apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase NOI and makes residents' lives easier by removing the burden of taking out the trash.

ABOUT MODERNE VENTURES: Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies in multi-trillion-dollar industries of real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality, and home services. It has both a fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne has built a network of over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Moderne often looks outside its industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them, and it has invested in over 90 companies across its funds.

