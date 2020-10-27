Transtector Releases New Black, Polycarbonate NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, has launched a new series of black, polycarbonate NEMA-rated equipment enclosures.

Transtector's polycarbonate NEMA enclosures can be used in a wide variety of wired and wireless network applications and are perfect for protecting valuable equipment in both indoor and outdoor installations. They are constructed of UV-resistant, high-impact polycarbonate material that is well suited for use in corrosive and high temperature environments while maintaining minimum weight and superior durability.

These new enclosures are offered in 14x12x06-inch and 18x16x10-inch sizes with off-the-shelf options that include 120 VAC and 240 VAC power, heating, cooling, venting, equipment mounting plates, DIN rail mounts and more. Additional features include a stainless-steel latch with padlock eye, fully gasketed lids and wall mounting brackets.

"Our new line of polycarbonate enclosures gives our customers a wide array of off-the-shelf options ideal for use in demanding industrial environments where the need to protect valuable control and communications equipment is critical," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

Transtector's new black, NEMA-rated polycarbonate enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

