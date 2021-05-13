Transtector Releases AC Fused Disconnect For Effective Small Cell Power Management

New Product Provides Fused Protection and Manual Shut-Off Capabilities in One Outdoor Unit

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, today released a space-saving 100A outdoor AC fused disconnect, providing users with fused protection and manual power shut-off capabilities in small cells, industrial sites and other applications.

In a NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure, the AC fused disconnect combines a switch to disconnect the circuit and a fuse to shut-off the circuit in the event of a problem, all in a 9-inch wide footprint for concealment in pole-mount applications. When installing or maintaining equipment on the circuit, or the circuit itself, the switch provides a local method to manually shut off the power, minimizing downtime and enhancing safety.

This new AC fused disconnect features a 100A input rating, more than sufficient for most typical applications. A 200kAIC fault current rating of accommodates all service applications. It is in-stock for same-day shipping, eliminating the typical lead times of comparable products and helping users meet urgent project deadlines.

Additional features include:

UL508A certified

Suitable for use as service equipment

Up to 600Vac/100A capacity

Accepts 120/240Vac split-phase service

Coordinates downstream fault current rating if higher than 10kAIC

"Working directly with our customers, we've found a need for reliable fault current coordination and power shut-off access at small cell sites," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "This new outdoor AC fused disconnect helps users safely and reliably manage power in these applications, whether they need to shut-off power for equipment maintenance or just deploy a level of fault current protection."

To learn more about Transtector's new AC fused disconnect and same-day shipping guarantee, visit Transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

