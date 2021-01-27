Transportation Insight Acquires Transaver Global Services Inc.

Transportation Insight accelerates growth of managed freight solution and existing customer base through the acquisition of Transaver Global Services Inc.

HICKORY, N.C. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a North American leader in enterprise logistics solutions, today announced the acquisition of Transaver Global Services Inc. Transaver Global is a leading provider of managed transportation and freight audit services in the U.S. and Canada.

Transaver Global Services Inc. encompasses Transaver LLC, Bass Island Freight Inc. and Franklin Global Strategies Inc., and provides supply chain management, freight brokerage and freight audit and payment solutions. The combined company offers scalable support to major Fortune 100 companies as well as a diversified, midmarket customer base across multiple industries.

"Bringing Transaver Global together with Transportation Insight will allow us to provide our customers with greater technology and reporting while also improving our processes and capabilities internally," said Jim McDonough, chief executive officer of Transaver Global Services. "There is strong alignment and deep industry knowledge between the two teams that we can begin to leverage on day one."

"Transaver Global has a proven business model and strong customer focus demonstrated by the length and depth of their client relationships," stated Ken Beyer, chief executive officer at Transportation Insight Holdco. "As we continue to grow our business across multiple industry verticals, Transaver Global's expertise with Fortune 100 clients and unique capabilities in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and retail industries will complement our existing portfolio."

Transaver Global will continue providing supply chain management, freight audit and payment, freight brokerage and other services to its existing customers under the Transportation Insight brand. Jim McDonough will join Transportation Insight's leadership team.

About Transportation Insight HoldcoTransportation Insight Holdco operates as two sister companies, Enterprise Logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI HoldCo organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (truckload, less-than-truckload, parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting, and supply chain sourcing.

About Transportation Insight LLCTransportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times, and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-Managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit, and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics), and business intelligence. Headquartered in Hickory, N.C., Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email info@transportationinsight.com.

About Transaver Global Services Inc.Transaver Global Services is a leading provider of managed transportation, freight audit & payment and brokerage through its Transaver LLC, Bass Island Freight Inc. and Franklin Global Strategies business units. With over 100 employees, Transaver Global manages over $1 billion in transportation spend annually across multiple modes including small package, less than truckload (LTL), truckload, air, expedited and ocean transportation. For more information about Transaver Global Services, visit http://www.transaverglobalservices.com.

