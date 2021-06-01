Transport Minister Alghabra Announces Appointments And Reappointments In The Transportation Sector

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector.

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.

Atlantic Pilotage Authority

John Suresh Selvaraj ( Antigonish, Nova Scotia ), appointed as a member for a term of three years;

( ), appointed as a member for a term of three years; Kathryn Marlene Craig ( Saint John, New Brunswick ), reappointed as a member for a term of four years; and

( ), reappointed as a member for a term of four years; and Kyle Alexander Gillis ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ), appointed as a member for a term of three years.

Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority

Margaret Mary Neubauer ( Fort Erie, Ontario ), appointed as a member for a term of four years.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority

Gilles Lalonde ( Gatineau, Quebec ) reappointed as a Director for a term of four years.

Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

Franco Pietracupa ( Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec ), reappointed as a part-time member for a term of two years; and

( ), reappointed as a part-time member for a term of two years; and K.M. Tracy Medve ( Kelowna, British Columbia ), reappointed as a part-time member for a term of two years.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

Associated links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada