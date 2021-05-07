Transport Minister Alghabra Announces Appointment Of The Canadian Transportation Agency Chairperson

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the appointment of France Pégeot as Chairperson of the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) for a term of five years.

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the appointment of France Pégeot as Chairperson of the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) for a term of five years.

Ms. Pégeot most recently served as Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Prior to that, she has held consecutive Assistant Deputy Minister positions at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Justice Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Industry Canada.

She has also held Assistant Deputy Minister positions with the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario in Policy and with Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Prior to becoming an Assistant Deputy Minister, Ms. Pégeot participated in an Interchange assignment as a visiting executive with Encana Corp. in Calgary and worked in various departments, including Health Canada, and the Privy Council Office. She started her career in the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

Ms. Pégeot was appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

Quote

"I wish Ms. Pégeot every success in her role with the Canadian Transportation Agency. The organization will greatly benefit from her experience and leadership skills. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the departing chair, Mr. Scott Streiner, for his valuable service."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada