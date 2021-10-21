Transport Canada Introducing New Measures For The Reintroduction Of Direct Flights From Morocco On October 29, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada.

Based on the improved COVID-19 situation in Morocco, Transport Canada will lift the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts direct flights to Canada from Morocco. To allow for the safe resumption of these flights, the following additional public health measures will be introduced.

Beginning at 00:01 EDT on October 29, fully vaccinated travellers and those unvaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from Morocco to Canada with the following additional measures:

Travellers must have one of the following:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular pre-departure test result documented in the Moroccan COVID PCR Test Certificate issued by the Government of Morocco and recognized by the European Commission, taken within 72 hours of scheduled departure; or,

Proof of a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada

Proof of a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada in lieu of a negative test. Travellers who have been in Morocco more than 14 days and have been infected while in Morocco , must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test documented in the Moroccan COVID-19 PCR Test Certificate issued by the Government of Morocco . Travellers who were infected prior to arrival in Morocco must provide proof of previous infection from another country prior to their arrival.

Prior to boarding, air operators will authenticate passengers' Moroccan COVID-19 PCR Test Certificates by scanning the digital QR codes to verify/confirm the identity of the passenger and their test result. They will also ensure that travellers are eligible to come to Canada, have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website, and have a mask to wear during travel. Travellers who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding.

Travellers who are eligible to enter Canada and who depart Morocco for Canada via an indirect route still need to obtain, within 72 hours of their flight to Canada, a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test from a third country - other than Morocco - before continuing their journey to Canada.

Travellers must also meet the entry requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and provide appropriate travel and immigration documentation as necessary. Final determination on entry and quarantine is made by a government representative at the port of entry based on the information presented at the time of entry.

International travel increases the risk of exposure to, and the spread of COVID-19, including infection caused by new variants. Border and public health measures remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves.

