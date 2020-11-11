Transphorm To Participate At Upcoming November Financial Conferences

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will participate at the following upcoming virtual financial...

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN) —a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that senior management will participate at the following upcoming virtual financial conferences: Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and the Benchmark Discovery One on One Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or Transphorm investor relations.

About TransphormTransphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005717/en/