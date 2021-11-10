Transphorm's SuperGaN Gen IV Multi-Kilowatt Class Power FET Earns Automotive Qualification

Transphorm Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that its flagship SuperGaN® Gen IV 35 milliohm device has successfully completed the...

Transphorm Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that its flagship SuperGaN® Gen IV 35 milliohm device has successfully completed the Automotive Electronics Council's AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors. This achievement marks the Company's third automotive-qualified product line.

As with its Gen III predecessor, the Gen IV TP65H035G4WSQA device is qualified to 175°C. This junction temperature is 25°C higher than what silicon MOSFETs qualify at and is a temperature rating yet to be achieved by any other GaN solution, some of which are only qualified to 125°C.

"With each generation of its GaN platform, Transphorm has increased device performance, increased power density, increased manufacturability, all while bringing the device price down closer to that of silicon devices," said Richard Eden, Senior Principal Analyst at OMDIA. "The automotive market is beginning to see increased interest in the benefits of GaN technology and Transphorm, having a strong AEC Q101-qualified GaN portfolio, can fuel that adoption. Omdia believes that the early adoption of GaN transistors within the multibillion-dollar automotive market could pass $100 million by 2025."

High voltage GaN solutions positively address several electric vehicle (EV) issues. For example, GaN delivers higher power conversion efficiency from the EV battery to its drive train, enabling the use of a smaller battery for the same range or the same size battery for extended range—thereby reducing range anxiety.

Additionally, GaN FETs operate at higher frequencies resulting in higher power density as well as smaller and lighter systems. These advantages benefit on-board chargers (OBCs), DC to DC converters, and main traction inverters while also contributing to larger battery range and faster charging. These three highlighted critical systems make battery electric vehicles (BEVs) not only drive, but function properly and GaN plays a part in all.

TP65H035G4WSQA Device Features

The AEC-Q101-qualified TP65H035G4WSQA FET delivers a typical on-resistance of 35 mΩ in an industry standard, thermally superior TO-247 package—a package configuration that is not available in any version of e-mode GaN. Via its patented SuperGaN technology, the device also offers:

Flatter and higher efficiency curve with an improved Figure of Merit (R ON *Q OSS ) that shows between 27 to 38 percent reduction in power loss over SiC in a similar TO-247 package-based comparison.

*Q ) that shows between 27 to 38 percent reduction in power loss over SiC in a similar TO-247 package-based comparison. Reduced package inductance resulting in softer switching, which helps reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Increased noise immunity (threshold voltage at 4 V), eliminating sporadic turn-on due to gate transients that other GaN technologies with threshold voltages less than 2 V are susceptible to in higher power systems.

Industry's most robust gate at ±20 V.

These advantages produce quieter switching and higher performance at higher current levels with minimal external circuitry compared to what other GaN devices such as e-mode require to maximize power density, reliability, and system cost.

"We view GaN power semiconductors as a major differentiator in our automotive electric powertrain solutions," said Joachim Fetzer Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Marelli—one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector and a strategic Transphorm partner. "We partnered with and have invested in Transphorm as we see their commitment to quality, reliability and manufacturing is unmatched by any other GaN supplier today. The automotive qualification of their SuperGaN Gen IV device is just one more proof point. It stands as a cost-effective, high performing solution for our applications—allowing us to gain a competitive edge not just in performance and efficiency but in overall system advantages. With Transphorm, we aim to deliver more reliable electric power at a reasonable cost to our customers."

Availability

Transphorm's AEC-Q101 qualified TP65H035G4WSQA FET will be available in early December. The device is based on its JEDEC-qualified predecessor, the TP65H035G4WS, which is currently available from Digi-Key and Mouser.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California, and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

