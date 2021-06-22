TransPerfect-Sponsored Ultramarathoner Michele Graglia Announces US Release Of First Book, "Ultra"

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, and sponsor of ultramarathoner Michele Graglia, today joined Graglia in announcing the US release of his first...

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, and sponsor of ultramarathoner Michele Graglia, today joined Graglia in announcing the US release of his first internationally published book, Ultra: Top Model to Top Ultra Runner.

The June 22, 2021, release is available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats. The audiobook, which was recently recorded in TransPerfect's MediaNEXT studios in Los Angeles, is scheduled for release in July.

Graglia is one of the world's most successful ultramarathoners, regularly competing at the world's highest level for races of more than 26.2 miles and winning events such as the Badwater 135, which is considered "The World's Toughest Foot Race" and one of the most prestigious titles on the ultramarathon circuit. Most recently, in 2020, Graglia won the MOAB 240, besting runner-up David Goggins by more than 90 minutes. Graglia has won multiple ultramarathons and broken seven course records since 2012.

Other notable accomplishments for Graglia include the first two runs in the TransPerfect 4x4 Desert Crossing Project. The first, a 2018 crossing of Chile's Atacama Desert, was completed in 8 days, 16 hours, and 58 minutes. The second, a 2019 run across the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, took 23 days, 8 hours, and 46 minutes, covering a distance of 1,703 kilometers. Both runs are considered records for the courses covered.

TransPerfect served as lead sponsor for both the Atacama and Gobi runs and continues to support Graglia as he pushes the limits of what the human body and mind can accomplish.

Graglia commented, "I am ecstatic for the release of Ultra in the United States. I am especially grateful to the TransPerfect team for offering their help and expertise in adapting the Italian version as well as recording the audiobook in their MediaNEXT studios. The possibility of reaching and inspiring new readers and listeners fills my heart with happiness."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "As someone who has been personally coached by Michele Graglia in relentless uphill treks of the Santa Monica mountains, I'm extremely excited for the U.S. debut of his story, Ultra: Top Model to Top Ultra Runner. TransPerfect is a proud sponsor of Michele, and we hope the world draws the same level of inspiration from his superhuman athletic achievements that we have."

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicheleGragliaOfficial Instagram: @mickeygraglia Website: www.michelegraglia.com Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Ultra-Top-Model-Runner-ebook/dp/B09695FTXZ/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=michele+graglia&qid=1624237285&sr=8-1

About Michele GragliaA native Italian and former international model who lived in Miami, New York City, and Milan as part of his modeling career, Michele discovered in 2011 that his true passion resided far away from the cameras and jet-set lifestyle. He started running ultramarathons, and in January 2012 he won a 50-mile race through the Everglades in South Florida; since then, he has won virtually every race he has entered.

Specializing in trail and extreme races through some of the most demanding terrain on Earth, Michele has run over 25 ultras to date, including several 100 miles or longer. He now resides in Los Angeles, California, where he balances his life between ultrarunning, yoga teaching, guiding hikes, endurance coaching, and nutritional planning.

About TransPerfect TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

