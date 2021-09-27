TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology Honored In G2 Grid® Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink ® technology has been recognized as a localization leader in the Summer 2021 G2 Grid ® Report and also as the "Easiest to Do Business With" in the translation management category.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly with software rankings based on user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Customers praised GlobalLink technology for its ability to offer organizations the scale and flexibility to seamlessly create, release, and manage multilingual content across any platform. Strong positive feedback from the G2 community led to TransPerfect and GlobalLink being recognized as a localization leader.

G2 is one of the largest peer-to-peer software review platforms, reaching 60 million software buyers annually, with over 1.3 million trusted user reviews for more than 100,000 software and services companies.

GlobalLink is specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored to receive this recognition from G2, a leading authority in software reviews. Further, we're grateful to our users, who now exceed 5,000 GlobalLink clients worldwide—their positive feedback is the most important measure of our technology's success."

About TransPerfect TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

