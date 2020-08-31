TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe Delivers Guest Lecture To Yale Law School

NEW YORK and NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that company President and CEO, Phil Shawe, will deliver a guest lecture to Yale Law School on August 31, 2020.

Shawe's invitation to speak was extended by Yale Professor Jonathan Macey as part of his Financial Markets and Corporate Law Clinic class. The talk will recount the experiences and lessons learned over the years surrounding the controversial Delaware Chancery Court decision to involuntarily force the public auction of a successful and profitable industry leader against the will of two of its three shareholders. The ruling has cost all involved parties over $300 million and counting in legal fees and related expenses.

Attendance is limited to Yale Law School students; however, excerpts from Shawe's presentation will be made available on TransPerfect media channels soon.

Shawe commented, "I'm honored to have the opportunity to share our practical experience with the next generation of leading attorneys at one of the world's most prestigious educational institutions. I'd like to thank the Yale Law School students and Professor Macey for the invitation."

