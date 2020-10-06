TransparentBusiness, The Leader In Remote Workforce Management Solutions, Becomes A Unicorn

The company founded by Silvina Moschini and Alex Konanykhin, became a unicorn with a valuation of $1 billion.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransparentBusiness , the company being the SaaS platform designated by Citigroup as the Top People Management Solution , announced today the opening of its new investment round at the de-facto valuation of $1 billion ( $1 per share, with one billion authorized shares), making it one of the 488 companies in the world designated with a unicorn status. Co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Silvina Moschini and Alex Konanykhin , TransparentBusiness joins the list of technology companies that saw their valuation grow during the pandemic.

TransparentBusiness has raised more than 20 million through its Global Private Offering and thus became the first "pink unicorn" to overcome the gender bias in Venture Capital financing, where only 2.2% of capital goes to companies with female co-founders and only 0.4% - to startups led by Latin American women.

The pandemic caused a Big-Bang-like expansion of demand for tools which facilitate work-from-home, including TransparentBusiness which facilitates the transparent management of remote work. TransparentBusiness' Board of Directors approved the objective of achieving the decahorn status ( $10 billion valuation) by the end of 2021.

"Zoom and Salesforce.com have achieved valuations of $140B and $225B respectively by making their brands dominant in their categories and our objective is to make TransparentBusiness synonymous with the categories of Business Transparency and Remote Workforce Management," said Alex Konanykhin, the CEO and co-founder of TransparentBusiness.

TransparentBusiness also owns SheWorks!, a talent pool in the Cloud that connects professional women with job opportunities and that received in 2019 the Equals in Tech award, an initiative of Nations United, ITU & GSMA, which brings together the world's leading companies to recognize the most innovative projects at a global level focused on closing the gender gap through technology.

"For us, transparent management of geographically distributed teams is not only the focus of our business but also a philosophy of inclusion. We help our clients to remain operational and efficient despite the pandemic-related restrictions", said Silvina Moschini, President, Chairwoman and co-founder of TransparentBusiness.

TransparentBusiness investors include Telefonica as well as current and former executives of Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Stifel, Bank of America, Barclays Global Investors, UBS, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Airbus, LinkedIn, IBM Microsoft, EY, Deloitte and Accenture.

About TransparentBusiness

TransparentBusiness is a Cloud solution for the management of remote teams and that solves the three challenges associated with this work modality, which are trust, collaboration and responsibility for results. TransparentBusiness solves the most common outsourcing and teleworking problems. It increases productivity, prevents overbilling, enables coordination and monitoring, and provides real-time information on the cost and status of all tasks and projects, see kmgi.us/tb video overview.

About Silvina Moschini

Silvina Moschini is a serial entrepreneur, international speaker, and author of books and opinion pieces that have been published in more than 140 outlets around the world.

She is the founder of an ecosystem of companies that capitalize on the cloud to connect businesses and talent with on-demand models, including TransparentBusiness, a platform for managing and monitoring remote workforce that is driving transparency in public and private contracting to eliminate fraud. and Loss of Money to Fraud and Overbilling and SheWorks! , an innovative platform that uses technology to close the gender gap.

Silvina is an Endeavor.org entrepreneur and mentor to women entrepreneurs around the world through Vital Voices, 500 startups, Google Launchpad, and the Google AI Impact Challenge. She is part of the advisory council of the New World Symphony in Miami, Dalia Empower and Fundación Flor. She is also part of Wayra, Telefonica innovation ecosystem.

