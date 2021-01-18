LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transom Consulting Group, a leading strategy and operational excellence consultancy and investment bank, announced today the promotion of Paul Yoo to Partner.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Paul to Partner. Paul has made significant contributions to the breadth and depth of our capabilities and has been a key reason for our growth in the consumer goods and retail sector. His promotion is a recognition of the value he has brought to our clients and our firm. Paul has not only achieved tremendous results for corporate clients, but also for investors in the space," says David Ascher, founder and Managing Partner of Transom Consulting.

Paul joined Transom in 2019 and leads the firm's Consumer Goods and Retail practice. Prior to joining, Paul served as the CEO of This Saves Lives and as Head of Business Development at The Honest Company. Previously, Paul was a Senior Manager at McKinsey & Company, where he advised Fortune 100 clients on corporate strategy, operations, and M&A strategy.

Paul has an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Transom Consulting Group:

Transom Consulting Group provides consulting services focused on strategy and organizational excellence as well as investment banking services in the financial services, consumer goods/retail, and business services sectors. Transom's clients range from high-growth companies to established Fortune 100s and top investment firms. Transom helps clients tackle their most challenging problems by working closely with top executives to develop pragmatic and data-driven recommendations with immediate financial impact. For more information about Transom Consulting Group, visit http://www.transomconsulting.com or contact inquiries@transomconsulting.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transom-consulting-group-announces-the-promotion-of-paul-yoo-to-partner-301210287.html

SOURCE Transom Consulting Group