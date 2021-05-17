TransMedia Group To Introduce Integrity Health Corp's Western Medicine Alternatives To Achieve Longer Lifespan With Improved Health Span

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will raise media awareness and understanding of Integrity Health Corp 's leadership in integrating advances in Eastern and Western medicine into a model of care that challenges old ways of...

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will raise media awareness and understanding of Integrity Health Corp 'sleadership in integrating advances in Eastern and Western medicine into a model of care that challenges old ways of thinking in healthcare.

Integrity's health's mission is to disrupt the disordered normalcy of traditional Western medicine by making patients more aware that they can achieve a healthier, more enjoyable, longer life through integrating the most relevant recent advances in Eastern and Western medicine. The innovative healthcare professionals at Integrity Health are led by Dr. Sera Balderston, DOM, and Dr Tim Hoffmeister, DO. Our goal is to combine the best of both approaches to change the paradigm from a more reactive/disease-based treatment model to a more proactive/preventative medical model with an emphasis on Anti-aging, Regenerative, and Functional Medical therapeutics. "We've created an integrative approach, it's a real paradigm shift."

"Making you healthier is more than just a treatment," said Dr. Tim. "It's a process of improving the health span which leads to a healthier and longer life span," he added.

"When we heard about TransMedia Group's work with companies in the medical field, like iRecovery, we knew the groundbreaking and innovative work they do made them the right PR firm to launch this campaign," said Nelson Grist, President and CEO of Integrity Health.

TransMedia plans to arrange for Integrity Health's doctors speaking opportunities, press interviews, TV appearances and conferences with other professionals. TransMedia will send out media pitches and news releases about Integrity Health's products, services and increase awareness of how Integrity disrupts industry norms with cutting-edge solutions.

"In these pandemic times when health is such a concern, the public needs to know about Integrity Health as it challenges the traditions of western medicine to help those people who've turned away from traditional medicine because of overly restrictive governmental oversight," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "Our team is dedicated to generating high levels of news coverage for this leader in alternative medicine," Adrienne added.

For more information on Integrity Health Corp., visit https://www.integrityhealthcorp.com/.

