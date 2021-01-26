TransLink Selects Nova Bus For 15 Electric Buses LFSe ; Further Expanding Low Emission Mobility In Vancouver Communities

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nova Bus, leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for 15 LFSe+, Nova Bus' long range electric buses, by TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network. TransLink will be adding these to their two LFSe vehicles delivered in 2019 as part of the Canadian Consortium for Urban Transportation Research and Innovation (CUTRIC) Canada-wide Interchangeability Project, totaling their fleet to 17 Nova Bus electric vehicles. These long-range battery-electric buses can travel between 340 to 470 km on a single charge.

" Canada needs to be at the front of the trillion-dollar global clean tech economy, and our zero- emission bus makers like Quebec's Nova Bus can help lead the charge," said the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. "We're committed to helping put 5,000 new zero-emission public transit and school buses in Canadian communities over the next five years, and every new contract moves us toward that goal. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities for a net-zero emissions future."

"It is a great pride for Quebec to see Nova Bus' electric buses gaining ground in Canada. I have often said: the electrification of transportation is fundamental for the future of public transit. We are counting on the leadership and expertise of Nova Bus to make Quebec one of the North American leaders in this field and we will help it if necessary," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation.

"We are proud to continue supporting TransLink with our newest fully electric, high quality transit buses that deliver a safe, clean, and reliable ridership experience," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus. "As more cities demand reduced GHG emissions and greater sustainability, we are meeting that need with our LFSe+, the perfect pairing of our proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies."

"Today's announcement is about ensuring we continue our important transition toward a greener and more efficient transit system. Zero-emission battery-electric buses are the future of the transit industry, and this order more than quadruples our existing battery-electric bus fleet, bringing us one step closer to achieving our aggressive climate targets. TransLink already has one of the biggest electric trolleybus networks in North America, with 262 trolleybuses in service, and a SkyTrain network operating entirely on electricity. It's exciting to be able to build on our success and move into a more sustainable era for public transit in Metro Vancouver," said Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO.

Built on the proven Nova Bus LFS platform, whose safety track record of more than twenty years, this ground-breaking bus is designed to be just as reliable. In fact, the Nova Bus LFSe, on which the new LFSe+ is modeled, was the first electric bus in the industry to receive a passing score for a full test at Altoona in June 2018.

The new LFSe+ integrates the proven traction motor and power electronics from BAE Systems, which uses advanced materials such as silicon carbide to improve heat management. The lower weight and increased power density of the BAE Systems technology also contributes to bus performance and durability. Powered by an integrated modular system, the electric motor significantly decreases maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

Nova Bus is committed to always improving our product and processes to reduce pollution and waste in every aspect of our business, and the LFSe+ is our latest demonstration of that commitment.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 87,000 people in more than 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

For more information regarding BAE Systems electric power and propulsion products and services, please visit www.gettozero.com

