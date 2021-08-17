Transform Into Disney Princess Characters With This Collaboration From Invisibobble® And Disney®

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- invisibobble, the hair loving accessories brand providing an all-day traceless hold with superior comfort and stylish design, announces their collaboration with the iconic international family entertainment and media enterprise, Disney. invisibobble's notable product technology and design marries the magical styling of Disney's beloved Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, and Frozen's Elsa and Anna characters in the latest collaboration.

Drawing on the inspirational, creative, and playful spirit of Disney, the invisibobble team worked to create a product assortment that brings out the princess in everyone. The invisibobble and Disney collection features 4 new unique designs including the invisibobble Bowtique, HairHalo, 2 piece Sprunchie multipack, and 5 piece Original Traceless Hair Ring multipack, each one speaking to the artistic style of the character they represent.

"We feel everyone deserves to look and feel like a Disney heroine everyday, so why wouldn't that apply to hair accessories," states invisibobble founder, Sophie Trelles-Tvede. "The collection brings the nostalgic magic of Disney Princess characters and Frozen queens to modern designed accessories that are fun and playful for all Disney fans. invisibobble is beyond excited to team up with Disney and we look forward to helping create those enchanting moments that last a lifetime."

Marking the brands' first collaboration with Disney, the collection helps to address white space within invisibobble's retailer assortment and the Disney portfolio.

The invisibobble and Disney collection will be available at Kohl's, Amazon, Ulta, Publix, Bed Bath & Beyond and invisibobbleus.com, retailing for $10.00 - $15.00.

About invisibobble®

invisibobble® is changing the hair accessories game, putting an end to uncomfortable hair ties with its innovative, functional, fun and most importantly stylish design. In 2012 Founder, Sophie Trelles-Tvede, discovered that a phone cord could be used to tie her hair without causing breakage or headaches and decided to share her spontaneous invention with the world, making invisibobble the original traceless hair ring. The unique product design, material and technology that makes up the invisibobble DNA is found throughout all of their product innovations and is suitable for all hair types. Invisibobble prides itself on offering hair loving accessories that empower all women to look and feel their best, recognizing that individuality and hair texture are unique to every person. Today, invisibobble® has sold over 100 million hair ties around the world. Whether you're team messy bun or love to rock a sleek pony, invisibobble® provides an all-day traceless hold with superior comfort! Fabulous in your hair and even more eye-catching on your wrist, invisibobble® is your new "never leave the house without it" accessory. Less Damage, Less Marks, and Less Pain - invisibobble® is SIMPLY HAIR LOVING. For more information visit invisibobbleus.com.

