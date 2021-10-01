Transfix CCO Sophie Dabbs To Host FreightWaves Webinar On Strategies For Navigating The Supply Chain This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc., a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced that Sophie Dabbs, Chief Commercial Officer at Transfix, will be hosting a fireside chat with Jonathan Gold, Vice President of Supply Chain and Customs Policy at the National Retail Federation, during a FreightWaves Webinar on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET.

With the holidays fast approaching, the ramifications of the supply chain capacity crunch continue globally. Dabbs and Gold will focus on this moment of immense pressure, and how it validates the digital evolution of the supply chain industry.

The fireside chat will cover:

Results of the NRF's latest survey on the impact of supply chain disruptions

A discussion on moving from tactical maneuvers to long-term strategy shifts

How resiliency is fueling the new era of freight innovation

Sophie Dabbs was recently appointed as Transfix CCO, where she oversees sales, partnerships, account management, carrier management, marketplace strategy, pricing, and operations. Jonathan Gold represents the retail industry before Congress and the administration on supply chain, international trade, product safety and customs-related issues impacting the retail industry.

The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m ET. Register here.

About FreightWavesFreightWaves is the leading provider of news, data and market analysis for the freight markets and is responsible for commercializing Trucking Freight Futures to industry participants to build awareness and market liquidity. The company's news site, freightwaves.com, is the number one freight and logistics news site globally and receives 2.7X more on-site engagement than any other freight-related news site. The company's SaaS product, SONAR, is the industry's first and only freight market data and analytics platform. FreightWaves' core customers are both freight industry professionals and financial institutions with direct and indirect exposure to the freight or related markets. For more information, visit www.freightwaves.com.

About TransfixTransfix is a market-leading, next-generation freight platform transforming the traditional and digital freight sector while bringing transparency, trust, and sustainability to the transportation ecosystem. The company combines deep industry expertise and a world-class class carrier network with advanced technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and an intelligent platform designed to optimize the supply chain from start to finish. Today, some of the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network.. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City with an office in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

About NRF The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. nrf.com.

