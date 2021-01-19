TransChicago Truck Group Announces New Selectrucks Of Chicago Division

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransChicago Truck Group, owned and operated by President and CEO Doug Cayce, has now added SelecTrucks of Chicago to its three Elite Support Certified dealerships in the Chicagoland and northwest Indiana areas.

"We are excited to launch our new SelecTrucks of Chicago division and look forward to a successful partnership that brings Daimler Trucks' experience, outstanding warranty options and generous customer programs, along with all we offer. We strive to provide the highest level of support to all customers located or traveling throughout Chicagoland. Launching SelecTrucks of Chicago is a logical progression toward hitting that target."

SelecTrucks of Chicago is a partnership between TransChicago Truck Group and Daimler Trucks Remarketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, the largest producer of medium- and heavy-duty conventional and commercial trucks in the world. They have been operating their SelecTrucks division for 20 years; their network is one of the largest retailers of used Class 8 commercial trucks in North America.

TransChicago Truck Group has been a respected family-owned dealer in the Chicagoland market for close to 20 years. In 2002, they introduced TransChicago Truck Group to the Chicagoland area after acquiring Freightliner of Chicago in Elmhurst, Illinois. They opened their second location in Shorewood, Illinois in 2011, and acquired Truck City of Gary in 2016. Today TransChicago Truck Group employs over 350 men and women at its three locations.

TransChicago Truck Group's product portfolio includes new Freightliner and Western Star Trucks and all makes used trucks; Isuzu Truck and Capacity Yard Spotters; and Transcraft and Benson Trailers. They offer over an extensive mix of all-makes parts, and state-of-the art onsite and mobile service is provided by certified technicians, with an ongoing priority for continuing education and re-certification. The TransChicago and SelecTrucks of Chicago sales, sales support and finance team consists of experienced and certified professionals that have been selling trucks for decades.

"Our TransChicago family and our customers have been through many challenges over the past year, as has everyone else in our essential trucking industry," says Doug Cayce. "What a great start to the new year, to be able to share this new opportunity with our entire organization and everyone we serve."

