Transcenta Successfully Scaled Up The Continuous Perfusion Process And Completed GMP Manufacturing Of A Novel Bispecific Antibody For Cancer Immunotherapy

SUZHOU, China and HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta, a global biotherapeutics company, today announced success in scaling up the continuous perfusion process to 200L and completion of GMP production of a bispecific antibody for a Phase 1 clinical study.

"This is an important milestone for Transcenta as we continue to develop and implement a highly productive perfusion platform using in-house developed chemically defined media to our pipeline programs," said Dr. Chris Hwang, CTO of Transcenta. "Given the high volumetric productivity of our perfusion processes, typical pre-pivotal clinical demand can be met with < 200L scale single-use bioreactor (SUB) while commercial supply can be met with 500L scale SUB."

This is another breakthrough for Transcenta's perfusion platform after achieving productivity to greater than 4 g/L per day for multiple cell lines earlier this year. Transcenta will work on developing innovative technology like Integrated Continuous Bioprocessing and improving development and manufacturing capability to help accelerate new biologics' clinical progress, moving forward to our mission of employing cutting edge technology to deliver speed and affordable high-quality innovative biologics to patients around the world.

About Transcenta Holding Limited.

Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, development and manufacturing. With a Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, a Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US. Transcenta has established a global footprint. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $230 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.

