Transcenta Holding Announces Appointment Of Dr. Michael Shi As Executive Vice President, Head Of Global R&D And Chief Medical Officer

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited (Transcenta), a global biotherapeutics company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Shi as Executive Vice President, Head of Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Shi will lead the global research and development of all our pipeline molecules and registration approvals. Dr. Li Xu, current acting Chief Medical Officer, will continue to help company and will serve on its scientific advisory board and as a strategic advisor to CEO.

Before joining Transcenta, Dr. Michael Shi was Global Program Clinical Head at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. in East Hanover, New Jersey, USA. He played key leadership role in the clinical development of multiple novel oncology/hematology products, including Tabrecta ® (capmatinib), Zykadia ® (ceritinib), Adakveo ® (crizanlizumab), Exjade ®/Jadenu ®, BGJ398, TKI258 (dovitinib) and PDR001. Most recently, he led the development teams to achieve accelerated approval of Tabrecta ® and Zykadia ® in lung cancer indication and Adakveo ® in sickle cell disease, all under the US FDA breakthrough therapy designation.

"We are honored to have Dr. Shi joining the Transcenta team," said Dr. Xueming Qian, C o-Founder and CEO of Transcenta. "As a seasoned biopharmaceutical industrial expert, Dr. Shi worked extensively in the areas of clinical development, translational medicine, biomarker development, and discovery research in several well-known companies. He will lead our global clinical development and registration of all therapeutic area products."

"The biopharmaceutical industry has made great progress in China in recent years ," said Dr. Shi."As an integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biological products, Transcenta has great potential. I'm very excited to join the company and look forward to accelerating the research and development of innovative biologic pipeline molecules with the excellent team, and benefiting patients around the world."

Dr. Shi received his medical education from Peking Union Medical College, a Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Southern California and conducted a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He also worked as the Program Director of Genetics Variation at NIH and an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School.

Transcenta is a global biotherapeutics company that fully integrates antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, d evelopment and manufacturing. With Headquarters and Discovery and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou in China and in Princeton, US, and External Partnering Center in Boston, US, Transcenta has established global footprint. Transcenta is developing a panel of ten antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications. Upon the latest financing, the company has raised over $342 million from globally prominent investors. For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com.

