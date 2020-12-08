Transat Postpones Publication Of Its Fourth-Quarter Results From Thursday To Friday

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, announces the postponement of the release of its results for the fourth quarter, closing the fiscal year ending October 31, 2020. The Company will instead announce its results this Friday, December 11, after the close of financial markets. This postponement to Friday is intended to allow the finalization of financial communications documents in light of the exceptional COVID-19 crisis situation.

Fourth quarter 2020 conference callConsequently, the fourth-quarter conference call will be held on Monday, December 14, at 10:30 a.m., with Jean-Marc Eustache, Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, and Denis Pétrin, Vice-President, Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

Financial analysts are invited to take part in this conference call and business journalists are welcome to attend in listen-only mode.

How to participate Monday, December 14, at 10:30 a.m.Dial 1 800 926-9801 or 1 212 231-2921Name of conference: TransatWebcast: Register here.

The archived call will be available at 416 626-4100 or 1 800 558-5253, access code 21951703, until January 13, 2021.

About TransatTransat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 13 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

www.transat.com

