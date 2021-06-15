Transaction With Cardtronics Expected To Close June 21, 2021

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that it remains on track to close the legal transaction with Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM) and expects to complete the...

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that it remains on track to close the legal transaction with Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM) and expects to complete the transaction on June 21, 2021.

After the expected completion of the transaction NCR and Cardtronics will continue to operate as separately managed companies until we receive necessary U.K. regulatory approvals and consents.

On January 25, 2021, NCR and Cardtronics announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which NCR would acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics for $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion, including debt. The transaction is expected to be accretive to NCR's non-GAAP EPS in the first full year following the close of the transaction.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics is a trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With Cardtronics' scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use their ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world's largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NCR) - Get Report is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

