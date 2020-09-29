TransAct Launches Innovative BOHA!™ Restaurant Operations Platform Based On IPad

TransAct ® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct" or "the Company"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the launch of its BOHA!™ Restaurant Operations Platform. The platform includes BOHA! hardware as well as the full suite of software applications which provides restaurant operators with a single, digitized platform to manage and track food safety procedures and back-of-house operational processes that have become even more critical amid today's safety challenges.

"Our restaurant customers are adapting to ever changing business conditions and the launch of our new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform allows restaurant operation teams to become more efficient and productive," said Bart Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. "We chose iOS because of its enhanced security and hardened technology, and the ease of use with the Apple Business Manager to deploy and upgrade BOHA! applications to our customers. TransAct is focused on the restaurant industry and we are thrilled to begin working with the Apple sales team and their eco-system partners to offer BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform to the restaurant market."

The new BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform pairs the all new BOHA! Work Station and iPad, with native iOS BOHA! applications which can be downloaded and installed directly from the Apple Business App Store. The new BOHA! Work Station includes TransAct's new BOHA! Link technology enabling the iPad to communicate wirelessly to the BOHA! Work Station, allowing employees to print food safety and grab 'n go nutritional labels from anywhere. By allowing the separation of iPad from the printing function, TransAct has eliminated the need for additional hardware while giving restaurant employees the freedom to use iPad for all of the additional BOHA! applications.

The BOHA! Work Station terminal includes two three-inch wide label printers that print at industry leading 300-dpi. With restaurant customers expanding their grab 'n go and delivery offerings, the ability to use wider labels allows them to improve their merchandising while providing a better solution for FDA-labeling requirements, including the new dual-column nutritional fact panel with the increased label size and print resolution.

Included with the new BOHA! Restaurant Platform is the BOHA! Control Center, a single web portal allowing restaurant operators to manage and update their BOHA! native iOS applications from a single location. BOHA! Control Center will now include even more powerful reporting and analytics, giving local and regional managers and corporate headquarters the ability to gain an understanding of all that is going on within the operations of the restaurant, all in real-time. BOHA! Control Center is the first single-vendor solution to combine all applications for Food Safety Labeling, Grab 'n Go Labeling, Employee Wellness Screening, Timers, Checklists & Task Management, and Temp Taking all in one integrated platform.

Mr. Shuldman continued: "BOHA!'s Restaurant Operations Platform provides restaurant operators with a comprehensive, digital and hardware solution that will help them achieve, verify, and maintain operational excellence providing them the ability to reduce labor cost, improve employee and operational performance, and enhance the customer's experience."

For more information on the Company's BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform, please visit https://go.transact-tech.com/boha-rop

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, , and oil and gas. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL ®, Epic ®, Ithaca ® and Printrex ® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other similar words. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, customer acceptance and market share gains, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition from competitors that have broader lines of products and greater financial resources; our competitors introducing new products into the marketplace; our ability to successfully develop and introduce new products and the acceptance of such products in the marketplace; our dependence on significant customers; our dependence on significant vendors; dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our ability to protect intellectual property; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as the Company grows; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; the economic and political conditions in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and Asia; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; the availability of third-party components at reasonable prices; price wars or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company's products in the United States or abroad; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; the risk that our new line of food safety and oil and gas products will not drive increased adoption by customers; and other risk factors detailed in TransAct's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005208/en/