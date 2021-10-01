Trane Technologies Wins Gold Stevie Award For Great Employers By Focusing On Employee Wellbeing

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane Technologies (TT) , a global climate innovator, continues to demonstrate that healthy, happy employees are a top priority. Welltok proudly congratulates its client Trane Technologies for winning a Gold Stevie ® Award for Great Employers with the Be Well platform, which makes it easy and rewarding for employees to focus on their wellbeing.

Trane Technologies is committed to helping employees thrive at work and home by supporting employees' total health. Be Well, powered by Welltok's Total Wellbeing Solution, provides a single destination for employee benefits and resources covering Trane Technologies' three key pillars of wellbeing: Move More, Take Care and Live Well. Employee response has been positive, with more than 66% of U.S. employees registering on Be Well and over 70% completing targeted actions like a health risk assessment or getting a biometric screening. Qualified employees and dependents have the opportunity to earn quarterly rewards (e.g., HSA contributions or cash) for participation, with the average user completing 10 activities over the past year. To quote one employee, "I have been able to manage my diabetes and weight with instruction and guidance from Be Well."

"At Trane Technologies, we believe our purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world starts with our people and supporting all aspects of their wellbeing," said Mike Leggat, director of global benefits for the company. "The launch of Be Well is helping us take our commitment to the next level and enabling frontline employees to be intentional about their physical and mental health - which is so important during this time."

Alli Cromartie, Trane Technologies project leader, employee value proposition, adds, "Wellbeing is personal, and we wanted to better address employees' individual needs and continue our focus on holistic support - which is why we partnered with Welltok. We are highly encouraged by early engagement and enthusiasm from our employees. With Be Well, our employees and their spouses have easy access to benefits from their mobile devices or online, which is already leading to increased utilization."

The award-winning Be Well platform was launched in the U.S. in 2020 on Welltok's platform, which integrated more than a dozen existing Trane Technologies benefit partners and new programs from Welltok's Connect Partner Ecosystem to provide a seamless experience for employees. By securely leveraging consumer insights, the platform connects employees with the benefits and resources most relevant to them. This level of personalization has been crucial during the pandemic to ensure employees are offered relevant resources, especially mental health resources.

"We applaud Trane Technologies for their commitment to employee wellbeing and helping drive more value out of what they've invested in," said Travis Skidmore, senior vice president of client services for Welltok. "Whether on the manufacturing floor, installation site or behind the desk, Trane Technologies made it a priority to ensure that all of its employees can easily access the resources that fit into their lives and have a meaningful impact."

About Trane TechnologiesTrane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

About WelltokWelltok drives consumer actions that matter. Only Welltok can predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to engage, and activate them with integrated multi-channel outreach to maximize results. By delivering personalized content and resources, Welltok ensures more individuals take critical actions like scheduling an annual check-up, selecting insurance coverage or refilling medications. As the award-winning consumer activation company, healthcare organizations and others trust Welltok to connect with their populations in meaningful ways. Watch this 90-second video to learn more.

