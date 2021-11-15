Trane Technologies Named To The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices For 11th Consecutive Year

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the eleventh consecutive year and also this year appears on the World Index.

Trane Technologies (TT) , a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the eleventh consecutive year and also this year appears on the World Index. The company performed in the 95th percentile in the Capital Goods industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: Nov. 12, 2021).

"Our continued inclusion on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices is an honor and validates our work to advance positive environmental, social and economic change," said Dave Regnery, CEO of Trane Technologies. "There is a pressing need for bold action to fight climate change and create a more just and equitable society. I'm proud of our team members around the globe who work every day to challenge what's possible for a sustainable world."

The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were the first global indices to track the leading sustainability-driven public companies based on an analysis of financially material environmental, social and governance factors. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an engagement platform for companies seeking to adopt sustainable best practices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability that represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors.

Taking a Global Stand for a Sustainable Future

Trane Technologies' inclusion on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for over a decade underscores the company's commitment to incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of its business. With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world's annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its "Opportunity for All" pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Last week, Trane Technologies took the global stage at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. CEO Dave Regnery pledged further commitments to net-zero emissions by 2050 and urged businesses and governments to accelerate progress towards decarbonizing buildings, homes and refrigerated transportation. The company also became a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, joining the World Economic Forum, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and over 30 other global businesses committing to buying low-carbon products by 2030 to help develop green supply chains and meet the world's climate goals.

On November 3, Trane Technologies was also honored by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales with the Terra Carta Seal for sustainability leadership and driving transformative innovation.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/about-us/

