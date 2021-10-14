Trane Technologies Named One Of The World's Best Employers By Forbes

Trane Technologies plc (TT) , a global climate innovator, has been named to the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers 2021.

To compile the list, Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista and surveyed 150,000 workers from around the world. Those workers were first asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to their family and friends. They were also asked to rate other companies in their industry on aspects like image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The 750 companies with the highest total scores made the list.

"Culture and purpose differentiate a company in today's world, and our people at Trane Technologies uplift each other, our communities, and customers every day. It is with great pride that this culture is being recognized by Forbes and our own employees as one of the World's Best Employers," said Marcia Avedon, executive vice president and chief human resources, marketing and communications officer. "More than ever, we are focused on ensuring employees feel engaged, valued and a sense of belonging. Our purpose as a company is to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world, and our employees around the world know that when they come to work, they are making the world a better place."

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is changing every facet of its business to focus on solving some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include The Gigaton Challenge which is a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world's annual emissions).

Trane Technologies is also uplifting its culture and communities through "Opportunity for All." This pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005149/en/