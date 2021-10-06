Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (TT) , a global climate innovator, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

