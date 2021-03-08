Trane Technologies Advances Decarbonization With New, Fully Electric Refrigerated Transport Solution

Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) continues to advance its Gigaton Challenge, a commitment to reduce customers' carbon footprint by one gigaton of CO2 by 2030, with further electrification of Thermo King's sustainable transport...

The company announced that Thermo King's fully electric, zero-emission E-200 refrigeration unit for small trucks is now available to customers in the United States. Ideal for last mile delivery of foods, medicines, vaccines and other perishables, this solution was first launched in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The E-200 is already in use with U.S. customers like Gatik, who is moving groceries for Walmart, and U.K.-based Tesco, one of the world's leading international retailers.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen the need for last mile delivery solutions continue to grow as consumers further leverage e-commerce and home delivery of perishable goods, and as healthcare providers work to distribute vaccines," said Karin De Bondt, president of Thermo King Americas for Trane Technologies. "Thermo King continues to innovate and expand our electric cold chain solutions to help our customers meet these needs in a sustainable way and bend the curve on climate change."

In partnership with electric vehicle providers, Thermo King is advancing electrification of refrigerated transport to reduce pollutants, emissions and noise as goods are delivered in communities around the world. Home delivery continues to expand, and clean technologies are critical to address environmental challenges, reduce loss of foods and medicines, and enhance fleet efficiency for customers that move goods.

"Trane Technologies' Thermo King has the largest range of zero and low-emission transport temperature control solutions in the industry," said Francesco Incalza, president of Thermo King EMEA for Trane Technologies. "By 2024, Thermo King will have an electric solution in every segment of our end-to-end cold chain solutions. The E-200 represents the next generation of all-electric refrigeration units that can help decarbonize our global supply chain."

Trane Technologies and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King continue to help solve for some of the world's biggest sustainability challenges and inspire a movement with bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world's annual emissions), realize carbon-neutral operations, achieve gender parity in leadership and a diverse workforce reflective of the communities it serves.

Thermo King's E-200 Unit Features:

Ideal for small vehicles and operates in fresh and frozen set points down to 0 degrees F

Smart, connected technology to enhance power management, increase uptime and fleet optimization

Slim design with all major components fully integrated for easy and quick installation

Ideal solution for both engine-powered or all-electric fleets

Runs silent and complies with sound regulations

In EMEA, the unit is now available with an optional lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack, which is an environmentally sustainable way to power the unit and maintain temperature when a vehicle is idling or turned off

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King - by Trane Technologies (TT) , a global climate innovator - is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com .

