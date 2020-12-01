Training Magazine Announces Finalists For The Annual Training Top 100 List Of Leading Organizations That Excel At Employee Development

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Training magazine, the leading business publication for Learning and Development (L&D) professionals, today announced the winners of the newly rebranded Training Top 100, which ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The rankings for the 100 leading organizations will be unveiled during an interactive Virtual Gala to be held February 8 during the 2021 Virtual Training Conference. In addition, five organizations will be inducted into the Training Top 100 Hall of Fame after earning rankings in the Top 10 for four consecutive years: Best Buy, BNSF Railway, Dollar General Corporation, Nationwide, and Sonic Automotive.

All 2021 Virtual Training Conference attendees are invited to attend the special Gala event to celebrate the winners' and Hall of Fame inductees' remarkable L&D achievements.

The rebranding from Top 125 to Top 100 is part of Training's 2021 editorial refresh, which includes a redesign of the now quarterly print issue; addition of eight online-only issues to complement the regular daily posted online articles; and an upcoming revamp of the Website, www.trainingmag.com.

"To maintain the credibility of our awards program during the COVID-19 pandemic, we chose not to lower our standards and put organizations on the list that did not meet the minimum scoring threshold for training excellence—hence the change back to the Training Top 100," explains Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld. "This makes the extraordinary accomplishments of the 2021 Training Top 100 organizations even more noteworthy. We salute these best-in-class organizations for their steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; their agility and innovation in transforming their training delivery in response to the pandemic; and their passionate commitment to the current and future success of their people."

The Training Top 100 ranking is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including:

Total training budget

Percentage of payroll

Scope of training programs provided

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Kirkpatrick Level 3 and 4 evaluation

3 and 4 evaluation Business outcomes resulting from training

To see the list of 2021 Training Top 100 Winners (in alphabetical order), please visit: https://trainingmag.com/training-magazine-announces-2021-training-top-100-winners/

For more information about the 2021 Virtual Training Conference, please visit: http://www.trainingconference.com/.

