Train Battery Market By Type & Technology, Advanced Train, Rolling Stock Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Train Battery Market by Type & Technology (Lead Acid-Gel Tubular, VRLA, Conventional; Ni-Cd-Sinter, Fiber, Pocket, & Li-Ion), Advanced Train (Autonomous, Hybrid, Fully Battery-Operated), Rolling Stock Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global train battery market size is projected to reach USD 255 million by 2030, from an estimated value of USD 143 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth is influenced by factors such as rapid urbanization in emerging countries and advanced economies is considered to be one of the largest drivers of infrastructure spending over the next few decades, which is expected to bolster the demand of rail expansion. The incorporation of these developments in urban rail infrastructure is expected to lead to the demand for energy storage systems and hence is expected to propel the demand for train batteries during the forecast period. Sinter Plate segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030, owing to enhanced high power density and less maintenance cost than lead acid batteries, which presents considerable growth opportunities for battery manufacturers The sintered plate battery performs better than other batteries at variable load and temperatures. The sintered plate nickel cadmium battery requires lower maintenance than other batteries and is highly reliable. Sintered plate nickel cadmium batteries are used for high power discharge applications such as aircraft turbine engines, diesel locomotives, etc. These batteries are used in DMUs and diesel locomotives to start engines and for the auxiliary functions of the trains because they have 50% higher energy density than pocket plate nickel cadmium batteries. Also, sinter nickel cadmium batteries are more stable at higher temperatures than lead acid batteries. The sinter/PNE nickel cadmium battery is projected to dominate the market in the Asia Pacific owing to its high energy density which makes it ideal for starting engines. Since the Asia Pacific has a significant share of diesel locomotives, the demand for the sinter/PNE nickel cadmium battery is expected to grow during the forecast period. Lithium ion battery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period owing to high density and maintenance free Li-Ion batteries offer various advantages over other battery types such as maintenance-free, battery health tracking, high energy density, lighter in weight, and compact in design. Developed countries are expected to increase their adoption of Lithium-Ion batteries in rail transport faster compared to emerging countries because of the regulations and the higher costs associated with adopting Lithium-Ion batteries. Also, Lithium-Ion batteries are best suited for high-speed trains and China being the largest market for high-speed trains, the demand for Lithium-Ion batteries in the region is projected to grow during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest market share by 2030 The rolling stock power conversion systems industry in the Asia-Pacific has witnessed year-on-year growth. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation. Additionally, Asian countries such as China is planning to extend the network to 45,000 km by 2030. High-speed trains, suburban trains, and urban transit trains are majorly run in China, which is expected to make the country the leading market for railway batteries. Furthermore, several developments are being undertaken in Indian railways, and fixed a target for the electrification of 7,000 RKM for the year 2020-21. Moreover, the Indian railways target at 100% electrification of routes by 2024. This offers significant opportunities for train battery manufacturers in the coming future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre- vs Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Report Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Train Battery Market4.2 Train Battery Market, by Battery Technology4.3 Train Battery Market, by Battery Type4.4 Train Battery Market, by Rolling Stock4.5 Train Battery Market, by Application4.6 Train Battery Market, by Advance Train4.7 Train Battery Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Years Considered5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Emission Regulations to Increase the Demand for Energy-Efficient Transportation Systems5.3.1.2 Expansion of Railway Networks5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 High Capital Investment and Operating Cost of High-Speed Rail Network5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Aggressive Plans for Train Electrification Coupled with Increasing Privatization5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Adoption of Hybrid Trains and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains5.3.4.2 Increase in Battery Capacity and Installation Requirements5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Rolling Stock5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.5 Train Battery Market Scenario5.5.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario5.5.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.5.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.6 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Technological Analysis5.9 Ecosystem5.10 Supply Chain 6 Train Battery Market, by Battery Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Research Methodology6.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations6.1.3 Industry Insights6.2 Lead Acid Battery6.2.1 Low Cost and High Reliability to Drive Demand6.3 Nickel Cadmium Battery6.3.1 High Energy Density and Temperature Resistivity to Drive Demand6.4 Lithium Ion Battery6.4.1 High Energy Density and Zero Maintenance to Drive Demand 7 Train Battery Market, by Battery Technology7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations7.1.3 Industry Insights7.2 Conventional Lead Acid Battery7.2.1 High Current Capability of Conventional Lead Acid Battery7.3 Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Battery7.3.1 Reliability and Maintenance Are Expected to Drive Demand7.4 Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery7.4.1 High Current Applications Expected to Increase Demand7.5 Sinter/PNE Nickel Cadmium Battery7.5.1 Reliability and High Power Applications Expected to Drive Demand7.6 Pocket Plate Nickel Cadmium Battery7.6.1 Low Maintenance and Efficiency Expected to Drive Demand7.7 Fiber/PNE Nickel Cadmium Battery7.7.1 High Temperature Resistivity and Low Weight Expected to Drive Demand7.8 Lithium Ion Battery7.8.1 Low Self-Discharge and High Energy Density to Drive Demand 8 Train Battery Market, by Rolling Stock8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations8.1.3 Industry Insights8.2 Diesel Locomotives8.2.1 Freight Trains Are Expected to Drive Demand8.3 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)8.3.1 Urban Rail Network to Drive the Demand8.4 Electric Locomotives8.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost and Higher Efficiency to Drive Demand8.5 Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)8.5.1 Long Distance Travelling Expected to Drive Demand8.6 Metros8.6.1 Expansion of Urban Rail Expected to Drive Demand8.7 High-Speed Trains8.7.1 Increase in Infrastructure and Faster Mode of Transportation Expected to Drive Demand8.8 Light Rails/Trams/Monorails8.8.1 Rapid Urbanization to Drive the Demand8.9 Passenger Coaches8.9.1 Increase in Rail Expansion Expected to Drive Demand 9 Train Battery Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations9.1.3 Industry Insights9.2 Starter Battery9.2.1 Diesel & Hybrid Locomotives Are Expected to Drive Demand9.3 Auxiliary Function Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)9.3.1 Metro & High-Speed Trains to Drive Demand for Auxiliary Function Batteries 10 Advance Train Battery Market, by Train Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations10.1.3 Industry Insights10.2 Autonomous Trains10.2.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Demand10.3 Hybrid Locomotives10.3.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains and Regulations to Drive Demand10.4 Fully Battery Operated Trains10.4.1 Catenary Free Lines to Drive the Demand 11 Train Battery Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 Asia-Pacific11.3 Europe11.4 North America11.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 12 Recommendations from the Publisher12.1 Asia-Pacific is the Potential Market for Train Battery Manufacturers to Focus For12.2 Battery Technologies with High Energy Density Offered at an Economic Cost is the Need of the Future12.3 Conclusion 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Train Battery Market: Market Ranking Analysis13.4 Competitive Scenario13.4.1 New Product Developments/Launches13.4.2 Expansions13.4.3 Partnerships/Contracts/Acquisitions13.5 Right to Win 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Market Evaluation Framework14.1.1 Terminology14.1.2 Stars14.1.3 Emerging Leaders14.1.4 Pervasive14.1.5 Emerging Companies14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix for Train Battery Manufacturers14.3 Strength of Product Portfolio14.4 Business Strategy Excellence 15 Company Profiles15.1 Enersys15.2 Saft15.3 GS Yuasa Corporation15.4 Exide Industries Ltd.15.5 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.15.6 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG15.7 SEC Battery15.8 First National Battery15.9 Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH15.10 Additional Companies15.10.1 Hitachi15.10.2 East Penn Manufacturing Company15.10.3 AEG Power Solutions15.10.4 Systems Sunlight15.10.5 The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.15.10.6 Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co. Ltd.15.10.7 China Shoto15.10.8 Coslight India15.10.9 Shield Batteries Limited 15.10.10 Akasol AG 15.10.11 DMS Technologies 15.10.12 National Railway Supply 15.10.13 LeClanche 16 Appendix

