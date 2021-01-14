Trails Carolina Is Helping Adolescents Dealing With The Effects Of COVID-19

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trails Carolina, a leading wilderness therapy program for teens ages 10-17, has been helping adolescents struggling with the effects of COVID. The pandemic has had an immeasurable impact on the mental health of many, and Trails Carolina believes that their wilderness setting has been a healing place for teens needing support during these unprecedented times.

"Many of our students struggle with anxiety," says Jeniveve Rollins, LCSW, Clinical Director at Trails Carolina. "During COVID-19, parents are reporting an increase in anxiety-related behaviors such as retreating and isolating. To some extent, we would expect to see such a rise during the pandemic as children search for comfort and a sense of security in unknown times."

Trails Carolina is uniquely positioned to treat avoidance caused by anxiety. Nestled in the beautiful vicinity of Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, the Trails Carolina campus and its surroundings offer students the opportunity to get out of their rooms, disconnect from technology, and reconnect with nature in a safe and healing setting. Throughout the pandemic, the individualized wilderness therapy treatment offered by the Trails Carolina clinical team has led students to seek a new sense of responsibility over their wellbeing and let go of previous avoidant behaviors.

" The wilderness setting at Trails , in some ways, matches what the world is experiencing at the moment. It is a break in the routine, isolated and contained away from the outside world," says Jeniveve Rollins, LCSW. "It gives students the chance to realize they are capable of persevering through challenges."

The team of clinicians at Trails is trained in a variety of treatment modalities including EMDR, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and Mindfulness, and has helped countless students and families in need of extra support over the past few months. By offering a safe environment for treatment, Trails Carolina is proud to have offered solace to adolescents struggling with the effects of COVID by supporting them in their healing journey.

To learn more about Trails Carolina , visit their website at https://trailscarolina.com/ or give them a call at (828) 469-0965. Their team of experts is available to answer any questions you may have.

