Trailblazing Texas College Opens New Houston Campus To Meet Increased Regional Demand For Frontline Healthcare Workers

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP), the largest provider of allied health education in Texas, today announced the opening of its Houston Med Center campus near the Texas Medical Center hub. The new campus, CHCP's fourth in the greater Houston area, will offer short-term programs that will prepare working learners for fast-growing healthcare jobs in the region, including many on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even before the pandemic, the presence of a world-class healthcare system was accelerating the demand for talented workers throughout the Houston region," said Katherine McLean, PHR, SHRM-CP, director of human resources at Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics. "Over the past nine months, that need has only become more urgent. This new campus will help us expand access to training opportunities and prepare learners to serve on the front lines immediately, supporting both the health and economic prosperity of our community."

According to a recent report from the Center for Houston's Future, healthcare accounts for 12% of all jobs in the region, and one in every four new jobs added in Houston from 2019 to 2036 will be in healthcare. The Texas Medical Center alone has over 106,000 employees and an annual economic impact of over $25 billion. Despite the outsized role that healthcare plays in the region's economy, talent gaps persist: earlier this year, a study revealed that the city has just 3.35 healthcare workers for every 100 residents, one of the lowest rates among major U.S. metro areas.

"The CHCP Houston Med Center campus's proximity to the Texas Medical Center will help learners access the hands-on experience needed to provide high-quality care, and allow us to continue to develop close-knit partnerships with employers," said Eric Bing, chief executive officer of CHCP. "This is about enabling more aspiring professionals to not only pursue long-term career pathways, but also work as frontline healthcare heroes from day one."

The new campus opens on the heels of CHCP's recognition as the Houston Chronicle's Top Workplace of 2020 for the sixth year in a row. It will offer four short-term, entry-level programs that lead to industry-recognized certificates in high-demand careers: Dental Assistant, Health & Medical Administrative Services, Medical Assistant and Medical Coding and Billing.

About CHCPAs a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 30 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their own schedules. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu .

