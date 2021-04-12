Traditions Health Announces Leadership Transition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced the transition of Bryan Wolfe from his current role as President and CEO, effective April 12th. Mr. Wolfe will continue to serve as a member of the Traditions Health Board of Directors. Mr. Wolfe will also continue to support the development efforts of Traditions going forward.

As a co-founder, Mr. Wolfe has led the company through enormous growth beginning in 2008 with one office in College Station, Texas to over 75 offices across 14 states today. Mr. Wolfe commented, "It has been my desire and plan to eventually serve solely as a member of the Traditions Health Board when the company was able to support this role. After much prayerful consideration and discussion with my family and my fellow Board members, I feel this is the right time to make this transition. It has been a true honor to lead Traditions over the past 13 years. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together and how many people we have had the opportunity to impact. This would not have been possible without the commitment of the entire Traditions team and the extraordinary dedication to selfless service to our patients, their families, and fellow co-workers."

David Klementz will serve as the new President and CEO of Traditions. David joins Traditions after spending more than 15 years with Encompass Health (formerly HealthSouth), where he was most recently the Chief Strategy Officer and was previously an SVP of Operations. Prior to joining Encompass, he served as SVP and CFO of Progress Rail, a $1.3B rail services business. A certified public accountant, David received his B.S. in Finance from James Madison University.

Mr. Wolfe and Mr. Klementz will work together through the transition, and Mr. Wolfe will continue to support Traditions going forward. Mr. Klementz commented, "I look forward to working closely with Bryan to continue to grow Traditions and for Traditions to be the employer and provider of choice in the communities we serve."

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to approximately 5,000 patients across fourteen states. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton Capital

Dorilton Capital is a private investment firm seeking to acquire, recapitalize and support the growth of middle market businesses across a range of industry sectors. Dorilton seeks control situations and prefers to partner with incumbent management to create value over the long term. Please visit www.doriltoncapital.com.

