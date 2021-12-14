Traditions Health Acquires Heritage Hospice And Palliative Care

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that is has acquired Harwood Heights, IL based Heritage Hospice and Palliative Care ("Heritage").

Heritage provides hospice and palliative care services in the Indianapolis, IN and Chicago, IL regions. Heritage has a strong local reputation for providing exceptional clinical care to patients and their families. The acquisition of Heritage expands Traditions' existing coverage in underpenetrated areas of both Indiana and Illinois.

The announcement was made by David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "We are very excited to further expand Traditions' presence in both Illinois and Indiana. This is a great accomplishment for our organization and we are thrilled to welcome both Heritage's employees and patients to the Traditions family.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 7,500 patients across seventeen states. The company has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

